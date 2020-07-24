Home   News   Article

King's Lynn car parks re-open after hole in street is fixed

By Allister Webb
Published: 12:20, 24 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:22, 24 July 2020

Two Lynn car parks have re-opened after a hole closed the road that leads to them.

Ferry Street was closed off earlier this morning after a hole appeared in the road.

The closure also prevented access to both the Ferry Street car park and the Common Staithe Quay car park.

