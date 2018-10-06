King's Lynn care home resident braves the shave for Mencap

A Lynn man who is always ready for a challenge is celebrating after raising £100 for learning disability charity, Mencap.

Barry Smith, 64, who had been growing his beard since June had it all shaved off at Goodwins Hall Care Home on Monday.

Big Shave. Barry Smith resident at Goodwins Hall King's Lynn Having his beard shaved for charity MENCAP. Pictured Barry Smith with Barber Lee Shepherd. (Gould Barbers). (4501946)

Goodwins Hall’s lifestyle coordinator, Lynda Barber, said the care home resident is “always up for a challenge and you never know what he is going to come up with next”.

She said: “The residents and staff at Goodwins Hall chose to support Mencap as their charity this year as over the years Mencap has supported a number of our residents.

“Barry has been supported most of his life by Mencap and he wanted to do something to repay them in some way.

“One of the activities team suggested he grew a beard and get people to sponsor him. He started to grow it at the end of June. Barry has just about managed to raise £100 but unfortunately he lost his first sponsor form and had to start again.

“The shave went very well and was done by a young man from Gould’s at Tesco on the Hardwick, Lee Shepherd.

