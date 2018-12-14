King's Lynn care home resident's wish to see police car comes true with help from store initiative

A Lynn care home resident has had his wish to see a new police car granted thanks to a supermarket initiative.

Goodwins Hall Care Home resident Jim Stone, a former policeman himself, was treated to a ride in the car with beat manager PC Steven Staples on Saturday afternoon.

Jim’s wish was granted with help from staff at Lynn’s Tesco Extra store on the town’s Hardwick Retail Park and the Wishing Washing Line initiative which encourages members of the community to share their wishes.

Goodwins Hall Care Home resident Jim Stone, right, has his Tesco Wishing Washing Line granted to see a new police car. Pictured from left, Jodie Saunders of Tesco Hardwick, PC Steven Staples and Jim Stone. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5969487)

As a former head of Lynn’s traffic police, the experience allowed Jim, who is now in his 80s, to see for himself the differences between modern policing vehicles and those used during his career, which have changed considerably since he retired aged 55.

Lynda Barber, lifestyles coordinator at Goodwins Hall who helped organise the surprise visit, said: “Jim’s been here a few months now and we have talked about him being a traffic policeman and how fast the cars were, but they are not as fast as those today.

“When the Tesco store had this washing washing line up I thought I’d put his name down, I didn’t think any more of it until the police contacted us. That’s how it all came about really.”

PC Staples spent a few hours with Jim, Jim’s daughter and Jodie Saunders of Tesco Hardwick on Saturday, and they all enjoyed a ride in the car.

Lynda said: “Jim was just talking about the past and what he had done. He wanted to drive the car but of course he couldn’t.

“It was really lovely and he chatted with the policeman for ages.”

Lynn’s Tesco Extra launched the Wishing Washing Line initiative in August which does not just encourage customers to leave their wishes but also answer those which they believe they can fulfil.

Ahead of the launch, store community champion Tara Cunnington told the Lynn News the inspiration came from the time she had spent in the community with a variety of people.

She said: “I have been to several of our local care homes recently and wanted to give something back to our older generation.

“Sometimes our older generation are forgotten and I believe we live in such a caring and thoughtful area that our community can pull together to help achieve some of these wishes.”