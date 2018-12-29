King's Lynn care home seeks worthy cause for scooter after raffle winner re-donates prize

A Lynn care home is hoping to find a worthy cause or a person who will benefit from a mobility scooter which was gifted back to them after a Christmas raffle.

Amberley Home Care Home was given the mobility scooter as a donation ahead of Christmas, but as it is not suitable for their residents, they decided to include it as the star prize in their Christmas raffle.

Elaine Lott, activities coordinator, said the winner of the raffle was announced as Tina Pawley, who has relatives at the home, at Amberley Hall’s community Christmas party.

Amberley Hall Care Home is hoping to find a worthy cause or person to donate a mobility scooter to after Tina Pawley, who won it in the home's Christmas raffle, asked for it to be donated. Picture: SUBMITTED.

“Tina said she would like to re-donate it to somebody in the community, an individual or a worthy cause, who would make use of it,” Mrs Lott said.

“It’s really kind of Tina to re-donate it back to us so someone will benefit from it.”

Mrs Lott described the scooter as “all singing, all dancing” with a basket at the front and a bag at the back.

“It’s a really good scooter,” she added.

Anyone in the community who believes that they would benefit from the scooter is asked to get in touch with Les Pollard, Amberley Hall Care Home general manager, to let him know why they would make good use of it.

Applications can be made to Mr Pollard until Thursday, January 31, 2019, when a cause or a person will be chosen to receive the scooter.

To get in touch with Amberley Hall about the mobility scooter, call 01553 670600, write to them or visit them in person at 55 Baldock Drive, Kings Lynn, PE30 3DQ.

Pictured above, Tina Pawley, left, and Elaine Lott with the mobility scooter.

Picture: SUBMITTED.