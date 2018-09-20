A home care company with offices in Lynn has been hailed as a great place to work by employees and an excellent service provider by its clients.

According to a recent satisfaction survey, Home Instead Senior West Norfolk received 100 per cent backing from its caregivers and all of its clients said they would recommend the company to other people.

Laura McEwan, care manager of Home Instead, and Tom McEwan, operations manager (4202720)

Home Instead, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary, also has offices in Dereham and Holt.

The business specialises in relationship-led care for older people. In the independent survey, all caregivers described it as a great place to work. Results also revealed that 100 per cent of their care staff are proud to work for Home Instead.

Tom McEwan, director of Home Instead West Norfolk, said: “We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding results and are delighted to receive such a resounding thumbs up.

"We carefully match our clients and caregivers through shared interests and our visit times are a minimum of an hour, allowing time to build meaningful relationships.

“It’s really important for us to understand what motivates our team and also what is important to our clients. If our caregivers aren’t happy then it’s unlikely that our clients will be. We are proud of how much time we invest in making sure we get this right from the start."

Last month to celebrate the survey and the ten-year milestone, a caregiver party was held attended by around 100 people.

"We already cannot wait to see where the next ten years takes us,” added Tom

For more information on working with Home Instead Senior Care, call 01553 387967 or visitwww.homeinstead.co.uk/westnorfolk