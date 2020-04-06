King's Lynn care worker feels 'overlooked' and 'frustrated' regarding PPE and coronavirus situation

A Lynn care worker has said he feels like a "ping-pong ball being thrown around" regarding the coronavirus situation.

Marco Graca works for a private sector care company in Lynn but has bemoaned a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

He said he has only been provided with two masks a day despite having to visit various clients, including those with dementia.

Marco Graca. Picture: Submitted

Mr Graca estimated that 300 masks are being divided between 50 carers, while he is also rationing hand sanitiser.

"It is really frustrating to perform the job in the climate we are in," said Mr Graca, who has worked as a carer for one-year-and-three-months.

"Me and many other carers are having to buy our own hand sanitiser or masks."

Marco Graca is feeling frustrated by the shortage of PPE and a perceived lack of cohesion between NHS workers and his own company

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, admitted there have been challenges for "smaller premises" trying to receive sufficient PPE.

However, he said new arrangements are being set up between the NHS and the Army to help the care sector, GP practices and hospices so that they receive the necessary supplies.

Mr Wild told the Lynn News: “It is essential that NHS staff, care workers, GPs and those on the frontline have protective equipment to keep safe.

"Two weeks ago I was with the QEH’s chief executive reviewing their plans to fight coronavirus.

"I’m talking to the hospital on a daily basis to check they have the PPE, other equipment, and funding they need. I’ve also raised this in Parliament and I am assured that they have sufficient supplies to protect staff.

"The government updated the guidance on PPE including for care homes yesterday. Anyone with an urgent need for PPE should contact the National Supply Disruption Centre on 0191 283 6543.”

As well as a shortage of PPE, Mr Graca highlighted a lack of co-operation and clarity between some NHS workers and his own company.

He said a district nurse prevented him from entering a retirement home in Lynn because he was not wearing a mask.

Mr Graca said: "She almost had her hand in my face and said 'you are not going in there'.

"The policy that has been given to me by social service is that we just have to wear a mask if you have a cough or a client has a cough.

"She was stopping me from performing my job so I went away to speak to my office who were not happy other colleagues were trying to impart their rules on us.

"We are like a ping-pong ball basically being thrown around, and we are being overlooked."

He continued: "They think the mask will stop them getting infected but it does not if you are not using it in the right way. I make sure I regularly wash my hands when visiting people.

"On behalf of my carers locally, we are feeling the strain."

Meanwhile, Norfolk Hospice said they are able to open five extra beds to support patients after being delivered masks by a school in Norwich.

Posting on social media, the Hospice said: "We are grateful as we would not have been able to open the beds [without the masks] because we have not received any of the extra promised PPE that should be being delivered to our service."