King's Lynn carer admits stealing £10k from home resident

A care home worker from North Lynn has admitted stealing £10,000 from a resident.

Shirley Doe, 48, is said to have taken is £25,283.93 but has only pleaded guilty to the lower figure.

The amount will be resolved when the case is dealt with at crown court.

Court news (16126068)

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday that Doe, of St Edmundsbury Road, North Lynn, had responsibility for looking after the resident, who lives at a care home that was not named during the hearing.

“Money was taken out of [the resident’s] account because she was unable to manage her own account,” said Victoria Bastock, prosecuting.

Miss Bastock said it was a “significant figure” and sentencing guidelines suggested two years’ custody.

Hugh Cauthery, for Doe, said his client was only admitting to the lower amount.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed. Doe was granted unconditional bail until then.

