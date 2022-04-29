King's Lynn carer admits stealing £18k from elderly client

A South Lynn carer who stole more than £18,000 from an elderly client has been warned he could be jailed for up to three years.

The victim was a 74-year-old man registered deaf and blind and with limited mobility, town magistrates heard on Thursday.

Lewis Roles, 32, burgled the vulnerable man’s home in Wisbech Road while he was present, taking his Post Office bank card and £100 cash.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (55697401)

Roles, of Ouse Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and theft on September 29 last year and two counts of theft between June 11 and September 30.

Prosecutor Jessica Vivian-Pratt said Roles had been a carer for the victim but was off sick at the time of the offences, which had been uncovered after suspicion by another worker.

It emerged that Roles had withdrawn £2,000 from a Post Office account over the duration of a couple of weeks.

The court heard that the police investigation found that Roles had also withdrawn £16,388.30 from the victim’s Barclays account.

Miss Vivian-Pratt said: “[The victim] was at home at the time the card was taken from his house.

“He’s particularly vulnerable and was targeted due to his vulnerability.

“The starting point on the sentencing guidelines is three years’ custody.”

Defence solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “It’s absolutely impossible for me to argue against that.

“He’s a man of previous good character until today [the date of convictions].”

The bench committed the case to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed. Roles was remanded on unconditional bail until then.