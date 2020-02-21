King's Lynn carer who stole £25,000 from elderly resident handed jail term

A North Lynn carer who stole more than £25,000 from a vulnerable elderly resident has received a 16-month prison sentence.

Shirley Doe, of St Edmundsbury Road, admitted stealing the money from a resident at Woodlands Residential Home, in Lynn, where she worked as a carer.

The 48-year-old accessed the victim’s bank account, an elderly woman with severe dementia, between February 2018 and June last year, withdrawing £25,283.93.

Police launched an investigation after concerns were raised by Norfolk Social Services.

Doe appeared for sentencing at Norwich Crown Court today (February 21) after pleading guilty to theft at an earlier hearing.

However, at that stage, she maintained she was only responsible for a lower sum.

After the sentence, investigating officer Det Con Gemma Weeks from Norfolk Constabulary’s Adult abuse Investigation Unit (AAIU) said: "This is a callous crime; Doe has used her trusted position to financially abuse a vulnerable elderly lady that she cared for.

"There unfortunately appears to be an increasing trend of these types of crimes against the vulnerable across the country, often with victims who may be unaware that they are the victim of such a crime and are unable to protect themselves.”

The AAIU was set up in 2001 and was the first of its kind in the UK. The team investigates allegations of abuse against vulnerable adults. The abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or even emotional.

The unit works closely with local partner agencies such as social services and health providers to investigate offences and safeguard adults from abuse.

