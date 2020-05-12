King's Lynn cat owner appeals for help to find missing pet
Published: 17:00, 12 May 2020
| Updated: 17:02, 12 May 2020
The owner of a cat which has gone missing from North Lynn has issued an appeal for help to find him.
Shirley Winters said her cat Middy – short for Midnight – disappeared from their address in Turbus Road, just behind Home Bargains, on Thursday.
She has posted on Facebook, placed posters in the area and even has created a hashtag #middywatch for social media, but she has not been able to trace him yet.
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers