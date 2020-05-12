Home   News   Article

King's Lynn cat owner appeals for help to find missing pet

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 17:00, 12 May 2020
 Updated: 17:02, 12 May 2020

The owner of a cat which has gone missing from North Lynn has issued an appeal for help to find him.

Shirley Winters said her cat Middy – short for Midnight – disappeared from their address in Turbus Road, just behind Home Bargains, on Thursday.

She has posted on Facebook, placed posters in the area and even has created a hashtag #middywatch for social media, but she has not been able to trace him yet.

