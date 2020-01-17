King's Lynn cat owner issues appeal to help find missing pet

The owner of a cat missing from Lynn has said she is "heartbroken" and is asking people to keep an eye out for him.

Armanda Gallagher, whose grey Scottish Fold cat Torry went missing from Guanock Terrace on Sunday evening, said she has put out flyers, asked neighbours and written Facebook posts in a bid to find him – but to no avail yet.

She said: "My cat went missing Sunday evening between 10pm and 11pm from Guanock Terrace, Lynn.

Missing cat - Torry - from King's Lynn. (26962937)

"Not sure how it happened, could be a case that someone might of stolen him.

"I've put out flyers, asked neighbours and random people to keep an eye on, called shelter and vets, Facebook posts.

"He's a sweetheart the most friendliest cat out there his name is Torry, he's a Scottish fold breed, loves food, attention.

Missing cat - Torry - from King's Lynn. (26962934)

"I love him very much to bits, he's a family member who I care about so much.

"I'm just waiting for people to call me or him to come back.

"I've searched day to day, but nothing. I'm still not losing hope just trying to do everything in my power to get him back home safe."

Missing cat - Torry - from King's Lynn. (26962940)

She added: "No news yet, so heartbroken that there's still nothing about him."

