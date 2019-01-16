King's Lynn CCTV appeal: Can you help police identify this woman?

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to following an incident at a shop in Lynn last month.

Officers are appealing for help to identify a woman after a member of staff at the Superdrug Store in Broad Street was assaulted and verbally abused on Friday, December 21, 2018.

Police have released this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following an incident at Superdrug in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary (6561110)

Anyone who may recognise the woman, or anyone with information, should contact PC Ollie Gilder at King's Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.