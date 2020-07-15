King's Lynn cemetery bridge to be shut for repairs next week
Published: 15:11, 15 July 2020
| Updated: 15:17, 15 July 2020
A bridge in a historic Lynn cemetery will be closed for several days next week while repairs take place.
Work on the wooden structure in the Hardwick Road cemetery, on the part of the site closest to the Tesco supermarket, is due to begin on Monday and last for three or four days.
The bridge was closed to vehicles last month after problems were reported by West Norfolk Council staff and members of the site's Friends group.
