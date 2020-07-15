Home   News   Article

King's Lynn cemetery bridge to be shut for repairs next week

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:11, 15 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:17, 15 July 2020

A bridge in a historic Lynn cemetery will be closed for several days next week while repairs take place.

Work on the wooden structure in the Hardwick Road cemetery, on the part of the site closest to the Tesco supermarket, is due to begin on Monday and last for three or four days.

The bridge was closed to vehicles last month after problems were reported by West Norfolk Council staff and members of the site's Friends group.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE