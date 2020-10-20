King's Lynn cemetery 'may only have two or three years' of space left for burials, meeting told

West Norfolk Council chiefs have admitted there may only be two or three years of capacity left for burials at a Lynn cemetery because of flooding issues.

A meeting has heard that draining the Gayton Road land is likely to be "prohibitively expensive" and alternative sites are being considered to offer additional space.

But officials have also stressed that no requests for a burial there have been turned down so far, despite the problem.

General View of Gayton Road Cemetery main entrance Gaywood King's Lynn. (13530992)

Concerns about the condition of the cemetery have been in the public domain for more than a year and Labour group leader John Collop raised the issue during the latest full council meeting on Thursday.

He asked what progress had been made to address the issue, adding: "When we last went up there, there was a load of flooding down there and the space for the actual burials was coming to an end."

Paul Kunes, the authority's cabinet member for commercial services, said water levels at the site, which is the borough's only operational public cemetery, had been monitored over a 12 month period.

The data generated was then sent to the Environment Agency for analysis.

Mr Kunes told the meeting the agency had suggested draining the land as a mitigating measure.

But he continued: "That looks to be prohibitively expensive. We're still looking at it at the moment.

"Unfortunately, you would have to drain it into tanks and the effulent would have to be taken away because it's highly contaminated so that doesn't look as though that's going to be an answer.

"We're looking at alternative sites in the borough to provide an alternative cemetery but that's probably not going to be for at least a year or two.

"We are still taking burials there as and when they come along. We haven't refused anybody yet."

Pressed by Mr Collop on how many spaces there were available for burials before they ran out, Mr Kunes said he could not give an exact answer, because it was possible that some additional land could be made available if it was dry enough to do so.

He said: "If it's a very dry year some of the land might be able to be used, but if it's a very wet period it won't.

"It's getting down to the stage now where the dry areas, that can be used all year round, I think they're getting down to about two or three years supply."