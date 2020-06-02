King's Lynn charity Bridge for Heroes wins Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

A Lynn charity which provides support to the veterans community has been recognised for the work of its volunteers.

The Bridge for Heroes, whose team of volunteers are mostly from the ex-service community, have now been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The Bridge for Heroes was set up just over 10 years ago, to provide help and support to those in the veteran community most in need, many of whom were finding the adjustment from service life to that in the civilian community difficult to manage.