King's Lynn charity brings some Easter cheer for veterans

Once again, the Lynn-based Bridge for Heroes armed forces charity supplied its beneficiaries and their families with a little bit of Easter cheer.

Each received an Easter Bunny box, including a compulsory chocolate egg, together with a selection of other goodies.

The eggs and other gifts were all provided by local companies, who stepped up to the mark when asked to help, proving once again the generosity of many of the town’s businesses.

Happy Easter ... The Bridge for Heroes staff member Tammy Mounsey and the charity’s CEO Mike Taylor. (45837205)

The South Clough Lane charity, which has continued its operations throughout the pandemic, ensured that each parcel was hand delivered, enabling the many who have been restricted to home, to meet one of the volunteer staff for a doorstep chat, this being so important for those still in self-isolation.

From the very start of the pandemic, the charity took the decision to ensure that everyone in the veteran community who needed support received it, with staff and volunteers being trained in infection control and prevention and equipped with the appropriate levels of PPE, thereby ensuring the Covid-secure safety of all involved.

With over a year’s experience from working in a Covid-hostile environment, the charity is now well placed to start reopening its contact centre, as conditions allow and to also restart its extensive programme of activities, with something available for veterans who wish to participate.

Bridge for Heroes was established in September 2010 to provide mental health and wellbeing support for the HM Armed Forces Community, veterans and their families.

In providing a single point of contact at the charity’s centre in Lynn, it is able to offer holistic support to all who seek help, working with beneficiaries to resolve their problems or seek to connect them to the services that they require.