King's Lynn charity donates £15,000 to appeal tackling winter poverty and isolation

A Lynn-based charity has made a £15,000 donation to help tackle winter poverty and isolation among older people.

The Clan Trust, which is located in the Tuesday Market Place, has made the donation to the Surviving Winter Appeal run by Age UK Norfolk.

Funds sent by the charity will be used specifically to support older people in the local community, one of the Clan Trust’s main areas of focus.

A Lynn-based charity has made a £15,000 donation to help tackle winter poverty and isolation among older people.

One of the charity’s “three pillars of support” is working with the elderly in the community alongside scientific advance in agriculture and supporting young people in agriculture.

The charity works with retirement homes and outreach programmes, providing support for activities and clubs for the elderly as well as those living with disabilities.

The Clan Trust’s donation takes the total amount raised by the Surviving Winter Appeal to over £100,000.

An overall target of £150,000 has been set with all the money being directly sent to local charities who support the most vulnerable people throughout the county.

The donation will also enable Age UK Norfolk to enhance its telephone befriending service to help to reduce loneliness during the winter months.

Roughly 200 people over the age of 60 are able to chat to a local volunteer or befriending coordinator over the phone through this service.

Henry Raker, trustee of the Clan Trust said: “We are delighted to support the Surviving Winter Appeal and, through our donation, aim to make a demonstrable impact on tackling loneliness amongst older people in our local community – a deeply concerning issue during winter.”

The Lynn-based charity also pledges its support to Norfolk Young Farmers and Countrysiders Clubs.

These bring together over 600 members aged between 10 to 25 so that they can learn new skills and work within their local community.

The Clan Trust also set up The YANA Project in 2008 to provide confidential support, mental health awareness and funding for counselling to those in farming and rural communities in Norfolk and Suffolk.

If anyone would like to donate to the Surviving Winter Appeal, they should call Norfolk Community Foundation on 01603 623958 or donate online through the Norfolk Foundation website.