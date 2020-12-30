King's Lynn charity founder awarded British Empire Medal in New Year's Honours

The founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers has been honoured in the New Year’s Honours List.

Nikki Scott-Howlin has been given a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to charity in the awards, which have been published this evening.

Nikki, from Lynn, founded the charity 10 years ago after the death of her husband Lee while on active service in Afghanistan.

Nikki Scott

The charity, which is based on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, works with the children of fallen servicemen all over the UK by providing them with holidays and other much-needed support.

Nikki said: “I actually can’t believe it! I find these things a little awkward, because everything we do at Scotty’s is a team effort, so I’m accepting this on behalf of the whole Scotty’s team.”

The award caps quite a Christmas for Scotty’s. On Boxing Day Piers Morgan appeared on peak-time ITV to play Who Want’s To Be A Millionaire? for the charity.