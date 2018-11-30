King's Lynn charity Little Discoverers to receive £30,000 Children in Need grant

Little Discoverers are to receive a lifeline in the form of a £30,000 grant from Children in Need.

After completing a large application form and undergoing a phone interview, the charity based at Lynnsport in North Lynn was overjoyed to be told they will be given the cash, spread over three years.

Children in Need visited a family from Little Discoverers to create a short film about a day in the life of Harry.

Shaun Peel of BBC Look East at the filming of Children in Need at Little Discoverers (5676588)

During the short film, viewers followed the life of Harry and his family and see the work that Little Discoverers do and the daily struggles that the family overcome together.

Clare (Harry’s Mum) spoke about her experiences whilst attending Little Discoverers and how it has benefited her family. The film that aired on Friday, November 16, on BBC’s Look East showed part of a session.

Shaun Peel of BBC Look East at the filming for Children in Need. (5676536)

The charity must raise around £36,000 each year to pay for room-hire costs, salaries, specialist equipment, training and much more.

Therefore, this grant will help to cover a large portion of these expenses for the next three years and help to ensure the longevity of the charity.

Little Discoverers supports families during their most vulnerable times; often a child is referred to the sessions before they have even received a diagnosis.

Therefore, this time can be very frightening and unnerving for the parents/carers and families.

Little Discoverers provide a free service for around 24 families in the West Norfolk area.

Kat Brittain, team leader said: “It means such a lot to have an organisation as prestigious as Children in Need recognise our hard work.

“It feels wonderful to have their stamp of approval!”

“It was so exciting to have the film crew visit us! They had a large camera, lights and even a furry boom mic!

“It really helped us all to appreciate how lucky we are to have been chosen to receive this grant.

“The children loved being filmed by the camera and waved lots!”