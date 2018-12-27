King's Lynn charity Purfleet Trust sits down to Christmas dinner

The Purfleet Trust’s Christmas dinner took place on Thursday, December 20.

Gary Whittred, pictured to the left of Santa, the managing director of Lynn’s Jark branch, and sales director, Jamie Thurston, pictured bottom centre were on hand to help cook the dinner.

Purfleet Trust Christmas Dinner at The King's centre King's Lynn. (6165382)

Mayor Nick Daubney and mayoress Cheryl Daubney attended the dinner with the Purfleet Trust being one of the Mayor’s charities. Presents were handed out with Santa on the scene in addition to the musical entertainment.

MLNF-18MF0120132