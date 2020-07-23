After more than 16 weeks of being closed for business, Lynn’s YMCA shop has reopened its doors to customers, donors and staff today.

The Norfolk Street shop now has safety measures in place, such as a protective screen at the till, markers on the floor indicating a one-way flow around the premises and posters reminding customers to follow social distancing guidance.

There is also a maximum of 10 of customers who can be in the store at any one time.