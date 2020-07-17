King's Lynn charity shop YMCA set to welcome back customers

After more than 16 weeks of being closed for business, a charity shop is welcoming back customers, donors and staff next week.

YMCA King's Lynn is one of 10 shops due to reopen over the next week as part of YMCA England and Wales’ second phase, which aims to restore more than 80 shops to their local communities by the end of the month. The Norfolk Street shop will reopen on Thursday, July 23.

Staff will be adhering to government guidelines with additional cleaning and social distancing measures, alongside hand gel stations at each entrance to ensure a safe environment for customers and colleagues.