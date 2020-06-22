King's Lynn charity's nurse keyrings say thank you to town's hospital

A Lynn charity has supported the town's hospital after one of its beneficiaries knitted doll keyrings in a variety of uniforms to thank them for their work.

The Bridge for Heroes, which provides out-reach support to the service veteran community, decided it would do something special to support the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and enlisted the help of beneficiary Anne Johnson, who has been in isolation since the start of lockdown.

To keep busy during the coronavirus lockdown, Anne has continued her support for the Bridge for Heroes by knitting small keyring dolls of service personnel, all in the appropriate service uniform, for sale on the charity’s online shop.