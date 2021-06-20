King's Lynn children's charity set for boost from Round Norfolk cycling challenge

A team of West Norfolk cyclists are gearing up to ride around the perimeter of the county to support a Lynn-based children’s charity.

Eight riders, all in their 60s and 70s, will set off from the Lynnsport headquarters of the Little Discoverers at 8am on Friday, July 2, and plan to ride 250 miles unsupported over two days.

The group hopes to raise thousands of pounds for the group, which supports children aged under five who have complex needs.

Lynn's Little Discoverers will benefit from a group of charity riders who are planning to cycle round Norfolk (48375901)

The riders taking part are Steve Booth from Downham, Phil Brown from Terrington St Clement, Phil Davies, Mike Douglass and Jonathan Holmes from the Woottons, Jim Hodgkinson from Dersingham, Mark Nicholson from Hilgay and Jerry Simmons from Hunstanton.

The route takes them from Lynnsport up to Hunstanton, then all along the Norfolk coast as far as Lowestoft before heading inland to their overnight stop near Beccles.

On the second day they wind westwards along country roads as far as Littleport via Thetford Forest, before heading up to Sutton Bridge and then the final stretch back to Lynn.

The group aims to arrive back in Lynn at around 7pm on July 3.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Philip-Davies24