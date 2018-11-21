King's Lynn Christmas event celebrates 70th anniversary
Organisers of one of Lynn’s most enduring pre-Christmas traditions say it remains as important as ever on its 70th anniversary.
Dozens of the town’s elderly residents enjoyed the annual Shallow Lunch, which was held at the College of West Anglia’s Novus restaurant, yesterday afternoon.
And Keith Blythe, a trustee of the King’s Lynn General Charities which organises the event, believes its role has changed over the years.
He said: “It was set up for the relief of the needy of King’s Lynn. It was one of those things that was genuinely a charitable event. Now it serves a new purpose.
“There’s a lot of people missing any sort of social life and they look forward to our event as a big social occasion.”
Sixty people, the maximum number of guests that the restaurant can accommodate, snapped up free tickets to attend the lunch at the Tennyson Avenue site.
The event was established through money left by former councillor George Swallow in 1939, though it only became established as an annual feature of Lynn’s calendar after the Second World War.
Following the serving of a traditionally festive menu, the guests were entertained by around 65 pupils from the Greyfriars Primary School, who sang Christmas carols.
Mr Blythe praised the school for its continuing, and growing, support of the lunch, which meant that around three times as many pupils took part this year than when the school first became involved.
He said: “The staff walk them all the way from Greyfriars to the college. I have to say they (the children) were superb.”
This year was the second in which the lunch was held at the college’s Tennyson Avenue campus, having previously been held at the town hall for many years.
Mr Blythe said the change, which was made following consultations with guests at the event in 2016, had been “very successful.”
