King's Lynn church services remember Prince Philip ahead of funeral

Events have been taking place in Lynn this evening to remember the Duke of Edinburgh, ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

A civic service was held at the King's Lynn Minister to honour Prince Philip, who died last Friday, aged 99.

At the same time, a service of commemoration was also held, and streamed online, at the St Faith's Church in Gaywood.

Earlier in the day, a Requiem Mass was held at the Our Lady of Annunciation Church in London Road.

A similar event will take place at All Saints' Church, Hillington Square at 10am tomorrow.

Speaking at the Minster service, the Bishop of Thetford, the Rt Revd Alan Winton, said the Duke had lived a "remarkably full" life.

He reflected on Prince Philip's distinguished naval service in the Second World War and the "imagination and determination" that saw him work to give others opportunities, through initiatives such as the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

"He recognised the value of practical knowledge and practical achievement,", Bishop Alan said.

And he suggested that the Duke's role as the Queen's consort was "an eloquent example of what love demands of us."

He added: "In Prince Philip, we have witnessed a life the likes of which we will not see again in our lifetimes."

Readings were given by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Peter Wilson, and Lord Craig of Radley, Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

Prayers were read by the Minster's Curate, the Revd Angela Rayner.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral takes place tomorrow afternoon in Windsor, following a national minute's silence in his memory at 3pm.