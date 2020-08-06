King's Lynn cinema reminds customers to wear face coverings after Boris Johnson announcement

Lynn cinema officials have reminded customers face coverings will be mandatory from this weekend.

Boris Johnson announced they would have to be worn in cinemas, museums and places of worship from Saturday, August 8.

And the Majestic has released a statement this week saying customers will have to wear their face covering until they are seated at the venue.

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy

Due to the seats being socially distanced, the customers will then be able to take their face covering off during the film itself.

The statement added: "When the film then finishes we ask you then put your face mask/covering back on to leave the screen and the cinema."

The newly revamped venue opened to the public on Friday as has previously been reported by the Lynn News.

At the time of announcing the face coverings law, the Prime Minister said: "We now recommend face coverings are worn in these settings, and this will become enforceable in law from August 8.

"This is how we will avoid a return to full national lockdown. We've made huge progress together.

"I know we are going succeed and I know we are going to beat this - if each and every one of us plays our part."

Read more CoronavirusKings Lynn