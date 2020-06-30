King's Lynn cinema reopening date pushed back by a week

Lynn's Majestic Cinema will reopen a week later than initially planned, due to delays to the installation of new seats in two screens.

Last week, officials at the Tower Street venue announced that it would reopen on July 10, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave cinemas the green light to reopen from July 4.

A post on the Majestic Cinema's Facebook page on June 23 said the reopening would provide an opportunity to show customers the renovations to the cinema which have been completed since the coronavirus lockdown.