King's Lynn clothing store 'not reopening'
Published: 16:35, 12 June 2020
| Updated: 16:36, 12 June 2020
Sadness has been expressed on social media due to the apparent closure of a Lynn store.
A public post has said that Peacocks clothing store, located in the Vancouver Quarter, will not be reopening its doors after initially closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A member of staff from the store posted on her personal account: "It is with great sadness that we are having to announce that our King’s Lynn store will not be reopening.
