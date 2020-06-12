Home   News   Article

King's Lynn clothing store 'not reopening'

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:35, 12 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:36, 12 June 2020

Sadness has been expressed on social media due to the apparent closure of a Lynn store.

A public post has said that Peacocks clothing store, located in the Vancouver Quarter, will not be reopening its doors after initially closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A member of staff from the store posted on her personal account: "It is with great sadness that we are having to announce that our King’s Lynn store will not be reopening.

Read more
BusinessKings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE