King's Lynn club says jump in and join our Swimarathon

A charity group behind plans for a new long distance swimming event planned for Lynn in the new year say they have been encouraged by initial interest in it.

Members of the Priory Rotary club will stage the town’s inaugural Swimarathon at the St James Pool in February.

And local companies are being encouraged to get involved by either signing up to sponsor the event or entering teams to take part.

Swimmers are being encouraged to join a new Swimarathon event in Lynn in the new year (5564234)

The club hopes to attract 36 teams of six swimmers each to take part in the event, which will raise funds for West Norfolk Young Carers and other nominated causes.

Officials hope the event will raise around £10,000 for the benefiting charities, with swimmers being asked to contribute at least £25 each in sponsorship.

Organiser Jonathan Holmes said: “The more sponsorship money we can raise, the more charities will benefit.

“So please do what you can to support this Rotary initiative, the first of its kind in Norfolk.”

The event is due to take place at the St James Pool on Saturday, February 9. It is hoped that other pools in Downham and Hunstanton could be involved in the future if the initial event is a success.

Anyone interested in getting involved should visit www.prioryrotary.org.uk or email jjcmholmes@talktalk.net for further details.