King's Lynn college pair set for tilt at Bake Off: The Professionals glory

Many people will know the frustration of waiting ages for a bus, only for two to turn up at once.

And television viewers in West Norfolk are set to have a similar sensation as the borough has a prominent role in two major prime-time series airing next week.

It was revealed earlier this week that the new run of the BBC2 hit Springwatch will be broadcast from the Wild Ken Hill reserve in Snettisham when it returns on Monday.

Heat 1. Alex and Stacey - College of West Anglia. (47348887)

And now, two Lynn college staff are set to go under the spotlight in the latest series of Channel 4's Bake Off: The Professionals.

Catering lecturers Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin are set to appear in the first episode of the show's fourth season, which is due for broadcast next Tuesday, May 25.

The pair have worked together at the college for the past decade and have shared their expertise with scores of students in that time.

Alex himself trained at the college and worked in pub and hotel kitchens - including a stint in Australia - before returning to the college.

Meanwhile, Stacey, who began baking with her mum at the age of four, spent many years working in the hospitality industry before joining the college in 2011, where she runs the pastry section.

During her time there, she has mentored students in competitions, including the finals of Young Chocolatier of the year.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: "Alex and Stacey are hungry for success and to show that regardless of how long you’ve been in the industry, you never stop learning.

"No matter how far they go in the competition they hope to make their students proud."

Viewers keen to watch both will have to choose when they watch, as the shows are scheduled for broadcast at the same time on Tuesday. Both are due to start at 8pm.