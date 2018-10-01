King's Lynn college restaurant receives excellence certificate

Lynn’s College of West Anglia’s Novus restaurant has achieved a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence for a fourth consecutive year.

The restaurant is a training facility for students where they can develop hospitality and catering skills and gain experience working in a real, commercial environment serving the public.

Julie Darracott, catering and hospitality skills tutor, said the award was “fantastic”.

She said: "The staff and students work very hard to provide a quality public service at Novus and are always keen for new customers to come through the door and experience the restaurant for themselves."