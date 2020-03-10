King's Lynn community café’s closure ‘such a shame’

Staff have said they are “gutted” a Lynn café, which supports people with mental health issues, will be closing at the end of the month.

The Community Café at Hillington Square will close as part of a wider regeneration of the estate which could see new homes being built.

Formerly known as the Olive Branch Café, the news has come as a shock to customers who go in for a full English breakfast.

Community Cafe, Hillington Square

Sue Sexton of Loke Road said: “It’s such a shame because it’s a damn good breakfast and it’s part of the community.

“We usually go in on a Wednesday and you get six to eight items at a very reasonable price.”

Freebridge Community Housing, who run the estate, are consulting the team at the café to explore the longer-term options for catering services.

But staff at the café are expecting to be made redundant.

Amember of staff contacted by the Lynn Newssaid: “We are gutted. This is for the community and a lot of people coming here are from South Lynn.

“Many people using the café suffer with depression and it’s them who we are most worried about.”

A spokesman for Freebridge said they will not know how many jobs will be lost until a consultation exercise is completed.

Tony Hall, Freebridge chief executive, said: “As part of the wider regeneration of the estate we can confirm that we will be closing the Community Café at the end of this month.

“The flats in this block are already empty and the changes that we announced in December will, subject to planning approval, see us demolish the unrefurbished blocks, building new homes in their place.

“We are working with architects to produce plans for the project which we aim to show residents within the next few months.”

The café originally opened its doors as the Olive Branch Café in October 2013 as part of a £30 million regeneration of the estate by Freebridge.

And the café worked in partnership with the Purfleet Trust to help people get back into work and to learn necessary skills.

Mr Hall added: “The team at the Community Café have provided a great service to many people living on and around Hillington Square, including helping support numerous events that have taken place over the last few years.”

He said Freebridge are looking at how else they might be able to deliver such services in the wider community.

