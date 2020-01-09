King's Lynn community rallies to support Australia wildfire relief efforts

People in West Norfolk are being urged to do their bit to support those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.

Rotarians in Lynn are joining forces to stage a collection day this weekend.

And pupils and staff at the town's Howard Junior School have been getting creative this week to help the cause.

Howard Junior School fundraising for Australia wildfires relief effort..Rob Parsons back Milana, Courtney-Rose, Karolina, Erin,..Emilija and Callum... (26300531)

The school has been covering a giant drawing of a koala bear with coins, with the donations to be sent to the Wires animal charity in New South Wales.

Youngsters and staff have also been donning themed facepaints and costumes to show their support.

Headteacher Greg Hill said they were aiming to raise at least £1,000 and hoped schools both nationally and locally would follow their lead.

He said: “We’re saying to every school copy us and we can multiply that massively.”

Elsewhere, members of the town’s three Rotary clubs are linking up to hold collections between 9am and 4pm on Saturday.

The initiative is the first of its kind between the clubs since more than £20,000 was raised in the aftermath of the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.

Organiser Bill Irwin, who has relatives living near Sydney, said the scale of the devastation, in which dozens of people and potentially billions of animals have died, had prompted the effort.

He said: “Your heart goes out to the people and the animals who have been roasted alive. That’s what really tugs at the heartstrings.”

Collection points will be set up outside the Boots and Marks and Spencer stores in Lynn’s High Street, as well as Asda in South Wootton.

Mr Irwin said the Rotary movement in Britain has already linked up with its Australian counterparts in order to ensure that the funds raised can be used as quickly as possible.

A central fund has already been set up by district governors in Australia to co-ordinate donations and supports the victims.

The Fairstead Community Shop is also appealing for customers to donate to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.