King's Lynn company restarts production as demand increases from fast-food chains

In response to the re-opening of fast-food chains across the area, one of West Norfolk's biggest employers is stepping up production in Lynn.

Foster Refrigerator and sister company Gamko are making plans for the safe return to work of an increasing number of staff as demand increases.

Over the last two months, the Oldmedow Road-based company has been continuing to serve the NHS and healthcare services across the country, with orders being serviced from stock built before shutdown.