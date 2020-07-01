King's Lynn educational toy company teams up with award-winning CBeebies show
Published: 07:00, 01 July 2020
Learning Resources has partnered with BAFTA award-winning animated children’s educational TV series Numberblocks.
The King's Lynn-based company will be launching a new Activity Set based on the company’s existing top selling MathLink® Cubes brand.
The new MathLink Cubes Numberblocks Activity Set will be available through major retailers later this year.
