King's Lynn educational toy company teams up with award-winning CBeebies show

By Greg Plummer
Published: 07:00, 01 July 2020

Learning Resources has partnered with BAFTA award-winning animated children’s educational TV series Numberblocks.

The King's Lynn-based company will be launching a new Activity Set based on the company’s existing top selling MathLink® Cubes brand.

The new MathLink Cubes Numberblocks Activity Set will be available through major retailers later this year.

