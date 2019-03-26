King's Lynn convent pupils to be reunited 50 years later

Half a century on from its closure, former pupils and teachers of a Lynn convent are set to be reunited in May.

The Servite Convent, which was located in Burleigh House on Goodwins Road, closed in July 1969 due to a lack of trained teaching Sisters and financial problems caused by rising costs, as reported in the Lynn News and Advertiser at the time.

In a letter to parents, Mother Prioress described the closure as “a very sad step”.

Now, 50 years on, a reunion for former pupils and teachers will be held at The Stuart House Hotel, also on Goodwins Road, on Wednesday, May 8, with people from all over England, and as far afield as America and New Zealand expected to attend.

It will take place from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, but people are welcome to stay longer if they wish to.

Ilona Kremer, who is helping to organise the event, was a pupil at the convent from 1960 to 1964.

She said: “It was certainly a special time for me.”

Tickets are £12, and a vegetarian buffet lunch will be served during the event.

To reserve a space, email theconventreunion@gmail.com or call Ilona on 07507 395476.

Those who are wishing to attend are asked to reserve their spaces as soon as possible so that organisers can confirm numbers with the venue.