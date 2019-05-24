King's Lynn Corn Exchange cinema plans submitted

Formal proposals to develop a cinema within Lynn's Corn Exchange have been submitted, West Norfolk Council has announced this afternoon.

The authority wants to provide two screens, each with around 50 seats, in what it says is currently an underused part of the building.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place.. (11074545)

Applications for both planning and listed building consent have been drawn up.

And the council's ruling cabinet is set to consider details of the scheme when it meets for the first time since the recent elections on June 18.

If they back the plan, officials say tenders for the project could be sought this summer with work potentially starting early next year.

They also suggested work would start swiftly, in an effort to minimise disruption to the running of the theatre.

Council leader Brian Long said: "It is vital that we make full use of resources that we have available.

"The Corn Exchange is a valuable asset that currently has under-used space which could generate income as well as provide additional entertainment for people coming into the town."

The plan allows for the creation of two screens, one with 58 seats and another with 52, in what is currently the upper bar area of the Tuesday Market Place venue

As well as improved sound and seating, the council says the project would also include improvements to the foyer area of the building.

Ken McFarlane, of McFarlane Latter Architects, which has developed the proposals, said: "We're pleased to be working with the borough council on such an exciting development that I believe can exploit the full potential of a currently rarely used part of The Corn Exchange and increase visitors into the town"