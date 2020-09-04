King's Lynn Corn Exchange postpones panto until 2021

It’s as traditional as turkey and tinsel, but the annual Christmas pantomime at Lynn’s Corn Exchange will not take place this year.

The town venue has today announced the postponement of the planned production of Beauty And The Beast until 2021, following talks with the show's producers, Jordan Productions.

Staff are working to contact affected customers to offer either refunds or ticket exchanges for the event, which usually attracts thousands of people every year.

Families traditionally flock to the panto at Lynn's Corn Exchange, but this year's show has been delayed until 2021.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said there was no alternative because of the continuing need for social distancing to help combat coronavirus.

He said: “We left making the decision until the last possible moment, taking into account the lead times for rehearsals and promotion, but we have now reached the point where we have had to make this difficult, but necessary call.

“It is very disappointing as we know how much families enjoy this popular annual event at the Corn Exchange.

“This year would have been even more special with the foyer refurbishment now complete. However, we have to put health and safety considerations first, and do what we can to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Alive West Norfolk, which manages the Corn Exchange, says it is working on a programme of events to take place later in the year, while the new cinema screens developed in the former first floor bar areas are expected to open soon.

Managing director Neil Gromett said: “We are of course hugely disappointed to postpone this year’s Pantomime, it is a much loved family tradition for Alive Corn Exchange and the people of West Norfolk.

“We will be back next year to tell the tale of Beauty and the Beast and we are really looking forward to that.

“In the meantime we have the launch of our brand new state of the art cinema coming up and we hope to have some exciting entertainment planned for over the festive season.”

Jordan Productions' managing director Chris Jordan said: "Jordan Productions are obviously extremely disappointed not to be able to bring Pantomime to the Corn Exchange this year.

"However,we are already starting work on our exciting production of Beauty & the Beast for 2021 are now planningthe most magical, spectacular pantomime King’s Lynn has ever seen.

"We really look forward to welcoming back the fantastic King’s Lynn audiences next Christmas."

The panto is the latest high-profile public event to be lost to the pandemic.

The Fawkes in the Walks bonfire and firework display was cancelled last month, while events such as Festival Too moved online as a result of the restrictions on large gatherings.

More than 22,000 people attended performances of the Corn Exchange's 2019 panto, Aladdin, which starred Britain's Got Talent winners Twist and Pulse.

Ticket sales were up eight per cent year on year, while gross income increased by 15 per cent compared with 2018

Norwich Theatre Royal's planned panto has also been postponed until 2021, while organisers of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular have announced plans for an alternative attraction to their usual show.

