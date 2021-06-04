Home   News   Article

King's Lynn councillor resigns four weeks after election victory

By Allister Webb
-
Published: 14:33, 04 June 2021
 | Updated: 14:34, 04 June 2021

A Lynn councillor has resigned from his county role - just weeks after being re-elected.

Thomas Smith says new employment commitments in London mean he can no longer fulfil his role as a councillor and he had "no other honourable choice" but to stand down.

A by-election will now take place in due course to determine his successor.

Thomas Smith has stepped down as a county councillor, just four weeks after being re-elected.
The news comes just four weeks after Mr Smith, a Conservative, won a second term as county councillor for the Gaywood South division at the local elections.

In a statement posted on Facebook, he said: "I really couldn't have seen the amount of change that has come into my life even a few weeks ago when we were all campaigning.

"The flip side to having a job I'm really excited about in London is not being able to continue as a councillor.

"There are a lot of reasons why it wouldn't work, but I am fortunate to be in a position where I am leaving with folk sad to lose me rather than cheering I'm gone.

"I shall be sad to miss so many of the things I worked on being completed, but I have been fortunate in that my colleagues have been in agreement with me on so many things, regardless of party politics."

In a series of Twitter posts, he added that it had been "an honour" to serve the area where he grew up. He was also a borough councillor between 2015 and 2019.

He wrote: "I am leaving the county soon so I had no other honourable choice. The timing was such it has been a great shock to me too, but I would rather trigger a by-election than let the residents of Gaywood South down by inadequacy."

No date has yet been announced for the by-election. One county contest is already due to take place on June 17, after the election in the Sewell division was postponed following the death of Conservative candidate Evelyn Collishaw.

Kings Lynn Politics Allister Webb
