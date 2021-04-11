King's Lynn couple 'found intruder asleep in their home', court told

A Lynn couple suffered the disturbing experience of discovering a drunken intruder asleep on their settee in the middle of the night.

A court has been told how Jakub Kosior, 21, broke into the house and bled on a carpet before falling asleep.

The husband of the couple had gone downstairs around 2am after his wife heard noises. He found the previously locked back door ajar but nothing else amiss at that point.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779700)

When he went downstairs again 30 minutes later, he heard breathing and found Kosior asleep in the living room.

The incident happened on February 24 and Kosior’s solicitor suggested in mitigation that the defendant mistook the property for his own home in Littleport Street.

The magistrates in Lynn on Thursday also heard of Kosior using a bank card fraudulently on three occasions.

Its owner received a message from his bank that it had been used at DD Pizza and Kebab in Loke Road, North Lynn.

The man went to the takeaway and was told that an order had been placed for £20 of food to be collected.

The bank card owner confronted Kosior when he arrived and photographed him before Kosior ran off.

The card was also used twice more on the same day – August 16, 2020 – for similar amounts at other shops nearby.

Kosior had previously denied three counts of fraud by false representation but pleaded guilty to them on Thursday.

He had earlier admitted stealing two bottles of spiced rum worth £29.98 from Lidl on January 13, 2021, smashing a window at King’s Lynn Night Shelter on February 11, criminal damage at the home he broke into and failing to surrender to bail at the Lynn court on March 11.

Solicitor Rob New said alcohol was a factor in all the offences.

“Since living with his partner he’s been able to wean himself off the alcohol and is actively looking for work,” he added.

Kosior was fined £240 for the frauds and £80 for failing to surrender to bail. He was ordered to pay £350 compensation for the carpet damage, £29.98 to Lidl and £114 to King’s Lynn Night Shelter.