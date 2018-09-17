King's Lynn couple’s thanks to lifesaving crews after pioneering treatment

A Lynn woman who was given a pioneering treatment when she suffered a heart attack has met the crews who saved her.

Roseanna Flack, pictured above, left, is now recovering well after she was taken ill earlier this year.

Roseanna and Danny Flack meet the emergency crews who saved her after a heart attack earlier this year (4213832)

And she visited Lynn’s ambulance station on Friday with her husband Danny to thank the staff and volunteers who helped her.

East of England Ambulance Service call handlers advised Danny on what to do before their crews arrived at the scene.

Volunteers from the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) were then called in to administer a drug known as Rocuronium, which temporarily paralyses the patient.

That also enabled crews to take her straight to a specialist unit at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, rather than initially going to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred.

Previously, only doctors have been able to administer the drug, but its use is currently being extended as part of a trial. Picture: SUBMITTED