It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for King’s Lynn couple Albert English (Pat) and Evelyn English but 70 years after tying the knot they both agree they get a real kick out of being together.

The couple, who celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary on Wednesday, met when former engineer Albert English, 92, was playing football for the chemical works in South Lynn and Evelyn, 90, was spectating.

Looking back to when they first met, Albert said: “I thought Evelyn was a bit young for me and to be honest I was more interested in taking her elder sister Gina out.

Celerbrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary . Pictured Albert Patrick English ( Pat) with his wife Evelyn Mary English (Eve) at their home in King's Lynn.. (46520541)

“I wasn’t really into girls when I was young, I’d rather go out fighting with the lads in the next street as I was into my boxing.”

Albert laughed as he joked with Evelyn: “I know I made the right decision now.

“I began to like her when I first decided to serve in the RAF. When I was in Wilmslow, in Cheshire, I remember sitting in a big room waiting to find out where I was going to be allocated.

“So many others were being posted all over the world and in other parts of the UK but I was lucky enough to be posted to Bircham Newton.

“I remember driving the ration wagon from Lynn to Thetford and I used to call in to see Evelyn.”

The couple were married at West Lynn Church in 1951 and three years later exchanged their flat for their current property Edinburgh Avenue, in Gaywood, where they have lived for the past 67 years.

Message from The Queen (46682000)

They have three daughters, Sue, Yvonne and Debbie, as well as six grand children and six great grand children.

The couple share a passion for photography and walking and are both honorary members of Hunstanton and Brancaster Camera Clubs.

They enjoy holidaying all over the British Isles and camped in the same field at Hayle, in Cornwall, every year for 29 years.

Albert, who was awarded a distinction with the Royal Photographic Society at 80, said: “I wish I could do it all again now. I would change a little bit from how I was back then. We’ve had such a happy life.”

Evelyn, who worked at Rivetts Wool Shop in town, added: “I don’t always agree with everything that he says, but we’ve had so many lovely years together. We both share so many of the same interests and that has been the reason for our long-lasting relationship.”

The couple spent their special day with family and friends and received a card and message of congratulations on the anniversary from the Queen.