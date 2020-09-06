A Lynn couple are to appear in a television documentary which explores one potential method of tackling the housing crisis.

Mervyn Turner and Viv Scott were filmed as they shared their Avenue Road home with a stranger for a week in the Channel 4 show, Lodgers For Codgers.

The series, which began last Friday, sees under-30s lodge with older homeowners who have empty rooms, in order to see whether such an arrangement could work on a longer-term basis.

Mervyn Turner and Viv Scott have taken part in Channel 4 documentary series Lodgers for Codgers. Picture: Michael Fysh

Mervyn, 71, and Viv, 68, were approached by producers through an agency who Viv has previously worked with.

But they admitted they were “relieved” about how the show portrayed them when they saw it.

The programme sees them paired up with a woman in her 20s, named Lucy, who lives in a van while running her own business.

Viewers see them taking a trip to the coast in the van, as well as Mervyn and Lucy having a drink at his local pub, the London Porterhouse.

Although the series was filmed last summer, the three of them are still in touch.

Mervyn said: “She’s a lovely girl. She came in like a whirlwind, talked like a whirlwind and went out like a whirlwind.”

And, although they’re doubtful about whether they could have a long-term lodger, Viv says she hopes Lucy’s story may encourage people to think again about alternative ways of living.

She said: “If we had preconceptions, she certainly challenged those.”

The episode featuring Mervyn and Viv is currently scheduled to be broadcast on Channel 4 later this month.

However, you can watch it now, as the full series is available for streaming on the All4 on-demand platform.