King's Lynn Crematorium supports Nelson's Journey

Mintlyn Crematorium in Lynn has raised more than £12,000 for Nelson's Journey.

A cheque was presented to Gary Stevens from the charity on Monday by the borough mayor Lesley Bambridge, Brian Long and Chris Black, the manager of the crematorium, the manager o the crematorium.

Nelson's Journey is a Norfolk-based charity which supports children and young people dealing with bereavement.

The charity helps young people in a variety of ways including therapeutic residential weekends, therapeutic 1:1 work, as well as offering guidance and education to parents, carers and professionals.

The money was raised through a charitable scheme, operated by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), of which Mintlyn is a member. The scheme recycles metal from medical implants after the cremation, with the consent of the deceased's family.

Twice a year the institute asks its scheme members to nominate local charities that help those coping with the death of a loved one to receive a donation.

Mr Long, cabinet member for corporate services at the borough council, said: “Nelson’s Journey carry out incredible work supporting bereaved children and young people in our area.

"For 25 years they have been supporting our young people, professionals in the county who work with children, such as teachers and health workers, to help raise awareness of issues that affects bereaved children. I appreciate the valuable work they carry out and thank Mintlyn staff for organising this donation.”

Previously, the crematorium has supported East Anglian Air Ambulance, the Big C Cancer Charity, The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, EACH, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, SANDS (Stillborn and Neonatal Death Society), Friends in Bereavement, SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide), MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association), Theresa's Tiny Treasures, Alzheimer's Society, the Central Delivery Bereavement Fund at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and also the Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre at QEH.

Gary Stevens, funding and marketing manager at Nelson’s Journey, said: “This donation will make a huge difference to the lives of the bereaved children in Norfolk that we support.

"Last year 18 per cent of our bereavement referrals came from King’s Lynn, making it the second highest area of our support. I would also like to personally thank Brian Long for taking the time to respond to my email and for putting us forward. We are not directly funded by the Government or Councils so this means a lot to us."