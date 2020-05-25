King's Lynn crews called to late night car fire
Published: 11:32, 25 May 2020
| Updated: 11:34, 25 May 2020
Firefighters were called to deal with a car blaze in North Lynn during the early hours of this morning.
Units were alerted to the incident in Columbia Way shortly after 1.10am today.
The incident came during a busy bank holiday weekend, in which crews were called to a fire on open ground in Keene Road, South Lynn shortly before 3am on Sunday.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb