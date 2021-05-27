King's Lynn crossing upgrade project 'very good news', says councillor

Separate areas for cyclists and pedestrians are set to be provided when work to upgrade a crossing near a Lynn secondary school begins next week.

Officials have released more details of the project on Gaywood Road, which they hope will make the area safer for everyone who uses it.

The crossing is just yards from the King Edward VII Academy and is also on the National Cycle Network Route 1.

Separate crossing points will be provided for pedestrians and cyclists at this site on Gaywood Road following work which is due to begin next week. (47590361)

And the area’s county councillor, Thomas Smith, hopes the work that is due to begin on Tuesday will lead to further upgrades in the area.

He said: “This is very good news for the town and by making the crossing more attractive it will hopefully encourage more of the daily exodus of children to use it.

“I hope it will reassure parents sending their children off for their first day at High School in September that their journey to school will be safe.

“It will encourage more use of the cycle path which is great and I would also like to see further improvements at the other end of this section by the level crossing, if further funding can be sought.”

At present, the crossing is of the toucan type, which allows pedestrians and cyclists to use it together.

But plans released by the county council this week show the new crossing will have specific zones for walkers and riders, plus thermal camera traffic signal controls in an effort to discourage pedestrians from using that area.

County cabinet member Andrew Jamieson, who is also the authority’s walking and cycling member champion, said: “With people’s changing travel habits during the global pandemic, this is an opportune time to encourage more people to walk or cycle, reduce congestion on our roads and deliver a wide range of health and environmental benefits to residents across the region.

“I’m delighted to see the first scheme being delivered in West Norfolk.

“We are working with local stakeholders across the county to develop further proposals that can make best use of all funding opportunities, whilst supporting our wider strategic aims to make our travel greener.”

The project will also see the road resurfaced and closures are scheduled for Sunday, June 6 and Sunday, June 13 to enable the work to be completed.