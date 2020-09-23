King's Lynn cycleway reopens ahead of schedule

A cycleway has reopened five weeks ahead of schedule after complaints were made by Lynn residents.

The Queen Elizabeth Way cycleway is now open to those cycling from Springwood to Reffley.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said staff and contractors worked quickly and safely to complete the works under the path.

The cycleway has now reopened after the work carried out by UK Power Networks was completed five weeks ahead of schedule. Picture: Julie Allum

These works are part of an ongoing larger scheme to reinforce local power supplies in the area, which will result in 68 electricity poles being removed.

The spokesman added: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this temporary closure."