King's Lynn police discover cannabis stash with a street value of £2K

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 09:58, 26 July 2021
 | Updated: 14:31, 26 July 2021

Police discovered a cannabis stash at the weekend with a street value of £2,000 at an address in Lynn.

Police said on Twitter: "Suspect arrested and bailed pending enquiries."

It was an eventful night for officers, who had expanded patrols due to the re-opening of nightclubs.

Police said: "Six arrests were made on Norfolk street for various offences. These included drugs and being drunk and disorderly."

The £2K cannabis haul by King's Lynn police CREDIT King's Lynn Police Twitter (49567070)
