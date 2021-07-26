King's Lynn police discover cannabis stash with a street value of £2K
Published: 09:58, 26 July 2021
| Updated: 14:31, 26 July 2021
Police discovered a cannabis stash at the weekend with a street value of £2,000 at an address in Lynn.
Police said on Twitter: "Suspect arrested and bailed pending enquiries."
It was an eventful night for officers, who had expanded patrols due to the re-opening of nightclubs.
Police said: "Six arrests were made on Norfolk street for various offences. These included drugs and being drunk and disorderly."