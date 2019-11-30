King's Lynn drink-driver caught after visiting girlfriend

When a Honda Civic sped out of a side street with the Lynn driver not appearing to notice a marked police vehicle nearby, it raised suspicions.

Awat Rasuli was seen to accelerate quickly and be changing lanes.

He was pulled over and found to be drink-driving unaccompanied on a provisional licence and with no insurance.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

Magistrates in Lynn on Thursday were told the incident happened on Elm Road in Wisbech on October 24.

Following his arrest, Rasuli blew 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit is 35.

The 31-year-old, of Norfolk Street, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said the Iranian defendant worked for a car wash business having come to the UK as an asylum seeker 12 years ago.

“The reason he was driving is that he’d been to see his girlfriend and, unfortunately, had some drink.

“He shouldn’t have been driving anyway because he wasn’t accompanied and because he had no proper licence he couldn’t be insured.”

Rasuli was disqualified from driving for 16 months. The bench refused to offer him a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which could have cut his ban, because he was only a provisional licence holder.

He was also fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £32 victim surcharge.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn